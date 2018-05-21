Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting at 36th, Mersington

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Mersington Avenue. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Mersington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the shooting happened as a result of a family dispute.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.