Plaza III Steakhouse to open location in Overland Park

A former staple of the Country Club Plaza is crossing state lines.

After announcing in late February that it would close its location on The Plaza in Kansas City, the ownership group of Plaza III Steakhouse confirmed to KCTV5 News it's moving to Overland Park.

A spokesperson for the Haddad Restaurant Group said it plans to open a location in Overland Park. More details about when and where it will happen are expected to be released soon.

Plaza III Steakhouse had been located on The Plaza since 1963.

It closed on March 10.

