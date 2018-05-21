Jackson County Prosecutor's Office named as special prosecutor in Greitens case

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it was informed Monday that it was named as a special prosecutor in the case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This comes after it was announced that St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office will be recused from any new potential invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she "quickly assembled" a team of prosecutors to "review the matter."

Statement:

I was informed today by the Circuit Court in St. Louis, MO., that my office was named as special prosecutor in the Gov. Greitens’ case. I quickly assembled a team of prosecutors and other staff to begin our process to review this matter. No elected official relishes involvement in such difficult matters as an investigation of criminal wrongdoing by another official, but we also understand our duty. I directed my staff that we will go about our review of this case as we review any case. It will be thorough and our decisions, as I have stated before, will be made without fear or favor. We will need to work as quickly as possible. We do not know what the result of the review will be. But let me stress that this review will be based solely on the evidence. Politics, affiliations or other matters beyond the evidence will not play a role. My office has prosecuted many similar cases and has experienced prosecutors, victim advocates and others who can assist. I will be involved in directing the review. My office will not comment about this case or the review until it has been completed. I ask that everyone respect the privacy of witnesses and victims in this case. I will not agree to interviews or answer other questions at this time

That ruling came after the prosecution asked the judge to be recused and both sides met with Judge Rex Burlison Monday afternoon. Burlison wrote that any evidence will be reviewed by a party independent of the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Latest court ruling in case against Gov. @EricGreitens. @stlcao requested they be recused from any new potential invasion of privacy charge. Judge granted. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ncmURcS8oz — Lauren Trager (@LaurenTrager) May 21, 2018

The criminal invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was suddenly dismissed last Monday. A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Greitens' defense team made a motion to include Gardner as a witness, a motion that Judge Burlison agreed to.

After the case was dismissed, a media spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney's Office initially said there were plans to refile and appoint a special prosecutor, but a statement later released walked that back, saying, "The Circuit Attorney and her team will research the best step forward for this case in light of the court’s ruling. The Circuit Attorney will make a decision to either pursue a special prosecutor or make an appointment of one of her assistants to proceed."

Read: Greitens invasion of privacy case dismissed; Governor calls it 'a great victory'