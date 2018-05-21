Time capsule unearthed in Peculiar after 50 years

The Vietnam War was still going on 50 years ago in 1968, and that same year in Peculiar, people were burying a piece of history – a time capsule that was opened Monday.

It's the stone slab Jim Hendrick watched his town bury when he was just a boy.

"I was 12 years old. I remember they had a parade," he said.

A 50-year-old time capsule was hidden eight feet underground near Peculiar's three-legged water tower.

Celebrating the town's 100 year anniversary, the city's predecessors included newspapers, old letters, centennial programs and a sealed can of homemade bread.

"I think the Sears and Roebucks catalogs were interesting," Mayor Holly Stark said.

Stark says Peculiar is still growing and thriving five decades later.

"We're still a great little small town just as we were 50 years ago," she said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.