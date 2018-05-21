KCPD to begin enforcing summer curfew on Friday

Popular areas like the Country Club Plaza will soon be off-limits to minors after nightfall unless they're accompanied by an adult. (KCTV5)

Kansas City’s summer curfew begins on Friday. Patrons can expect to see an increased police presence on the Plaza and at other entertainment districts. Everyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 9 p.m. in the Plaza, downtown, Westport, the Jazz District and Zona Rosa.

Police will be on the lookout for minors in and around those entertainment districts.

In other areas of the city, 16- and 17-year-olds can be out until 11 p.m., but the city says those 15 and younger must be home by 10 p.m. if not with a parent or guardian.

“After 9 p.m. there really aren’t any events for the kids down there, there’s no reason for them to be there, especially with some of the types of entertainment venues," Sgt. Scott Simon said.

Plaza frequenter Jason Pottenger says he’s glad there’s a curfew, for parental reasons.

"I have kids that are 18 and under and I certainly don’t want them down here. So the curfew makes it really easy for me as a parent. I can say, 'Oh nope, curfew',” Pottenger said.

For those breaking curfew, they risk arrest and a fine of up to $500 for their parents.

Rachel Mills has worked on the Plaza for three years. She says she is glad the curfew is enforced.

“Just the groups of teenagers, they’re just everywhere. They congregate for fights and it just gets crazy down here. I think the curfew is a really great idea," Mills said. “I think the curfew probably should be more strict than it is.”

