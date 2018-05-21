One dead following rolling gun battle at 44th, Lawn in Kansas City

The fatal shooting happened about 4 p.m. on Monday at 44th Street and Kensington Avenue. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

One person was shot and killed during a rolling gun battle near 44th Street and Lawn in Kansas City.

The fatal shooting happened about 4 p.m. on Monday.

Family members say a 22-year-old man was the victim of the shooting. He was shot inside his vehicle near 44th and Elmwood.

Police say people inside two different vehicles were shooting at each other.

Many of the people inside of those vehicles ran from the crime scene. Police are checking nearby hospitals to see if more gunshot victims traveled there to get treatment.

Neighbors tell KCTV5 they heard back to back rapid fire gunshots.

"I heard some shots," said Brenda Pouncil-Terrell. "One of the bullets hit on the back of my window. Ricochet. It didn't come in thank God. It was so loud. I checked my brother out to make sure he wasn't shot. He checked me. I hit the phone and called police and said, "'I need some backup out here quick fast and in a hurry because they are shooting in the back.'"

Officers also investigated a second crime scene at 43rd and Elmwood that is possibly connected to the homicide.

There they took several other people to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.