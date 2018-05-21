Tuition rising 1% for Missouri's universities

The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Monday approved a 2.1 percent increase, which reflects inflation rates and is the maximum allowed by state law. (University of Missouri)

In-state undergraduate students at Missouri universities will pay 1 percent more in tuition for the upcoming school year.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Monday approved a 2.1 percent increase, which reflects inflation rates and is the maximum allowed by state law.

In-state undergraduates will see a 1 percent increase, under a deal made with state lawmakers, who agreed not to reduce state funding for universities.

The legislature passed a bill last week that would keep funding for the universities at $395.8 million. The bill is awaiting Gov. Eric Gretiens' signature.

The Columbia Missourian reports graduate, out-of-state and international students will pay 2.1 percent more and professional school students could see tuition increases anywhere from 1.2 to 6 percent depending on the program.

On Friday, lawmakers also gave public universities more flexibility to raise tuition in the future. If that bill is approved by the governor, universities could raise tuition up to 5 percent on top of any inflation-related increases, but only if their funding had been cut the year before.

