In just over a year, 7 firefighters at same department all welcome new babies

A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
A New York couple is fed up because their 30-year-old son won’t leave their home.More >
A New York couple is fed up because their 30-year-old son won’t leave their home.More >
Lenexa police are looking for a man who punched a woman in the face over and over after she tried to stop him from beating another woman.More >
Lenexa police are looking for a man who punched a woman in the face over and over after she tried to stop him from beating another woman.More >
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
If you’re whipping up your morning smoothie and adding a spoon of your favorite protein powder, here’s something to think about.More >
A man suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family and then drove his sports utility vehicle at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.More >
A man suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family and then drove his sports utility vehicle at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.More >
A photo of seven new additions to an Oklahoma fire department's family is getting a lot of love on the internet.More >
A photo of seven new additions to an Oklahoma fire department's family is getting a lot of love on the internet.More >
The judge’s decision was announced four days after the teen’s attorney appeared in court, and called the amount of restitution sought “absurd.”More >
The judge’s decision was announced four days after the teen’s attorney appeared in court, and called the amount of restitution sought “absurd.”More >
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
One person was shot and killed during a rolling gun battle near 44th Street and Kensington Avenue in Kansas City.More >
One person was shot and killed during a rolling gun battle near 44th Street and Kensington Avenue in Kansas City.More >
Springfield police say an 8-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since early Tuesday has been found safe.More >
Springfield police say an 8-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since early Tuesday has been found safe.More >