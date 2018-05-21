Police recover vehicle involved in Center High School graduation shooting

The Leawood Police Department continues to investigate more than four dozen leads related to the incident. (KCTV5)

Police in Leawood have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that injured two after the Center High School graduation ceremony.

A dark blue Dodge Durango was recovered in connection with the shooting.

On Thursday, Center was holding their graduation ceremony at the church located near West 137th and Briar Streets.

Officers say near the end of the night’s event, off-duty Leawood police officers at the church were told of a physical fight in the church parking lot. Once outside, officers found the fight had broken up but, as they investigated, multiple gunshots were heard from another area of the lot.

At the sound of the shots, numerous vehicles began fleeing the area.

Two victims were eventually located. One was found on the northwest corner of the church who was walking from the event with his family, and a second who was in a vehicle and later arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Both victims have been released. One of them was a Center High student.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who might have seen something is urged to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-663-9309 or the TIPS Hotline at

816-474-TIPS.

