Kansas boy, 11, died after accident on motorized mini-bike

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
PRESCOTT, KS (AP) -

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died Sunday when a motorized mini-bike he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon about seven miles west of Prescott in Linn County in east-central Kansas.

The patrol says the truck hit the mini-bike from behind and then ran over the vehicle.

The rider of the mini-bike, Kayden Blaes Samyn, of Mound City, died at the scene. He was wearing a safety restraint and a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

