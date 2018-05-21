Annual seat belt enforcement campaign underway in Kansas

Monday is the start of the annual statewide law enforcement campaign "Click It or Ticket," which runs through June 3. (CBS)

If you don't use your seat belt, this might be a good week to start.

Monday is the start of the annual statewide law enforcement campaign "Click It or Ticket," which runs through June 3. At least 160 law enforcement agencies will be emphasizing enforcement of the seat belt and child restraint laws.

Kansas law requires everyone 8 or older to be buckled in when riding in most vehicles. Children under age 4 must be in an approved child safety seat and those 4 to 7 must be in a booster seat until they are taller than 4-foot-9 or heavier than 80 pounds.

Fines for violating the laws range from $30 to $168.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports nearly half of the 359 people killed in traffic accidents last year weren't wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.