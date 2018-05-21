Claycomo Ford workers return to work Monday after 2-week shutdown

Employees of the Claycomo Ford Motor Company plant have been off work for two weeks. (File photo)

Workers at the Kansas City area's Ford plant are finally getting up and heading back to work Monday.

Employees of the Claycomo Ford Motor Company plant have been off work for two weeks.

The plant makes the popular F-150 pick-up truck.

A fire on May 2, at the company’s Michigan factory, caused a parts shortage forcing the temporary halt in production in the metro. The fire severely damaged the main plant at the Meridian Magnesium Products of America factory in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, near Lansing. The plant makes structural parts with about one-third going to Ford.

At first, workers in Claycomo were told the shutdown would only be one week. But that later changed, forcing workers to stay home for another week.

Between the Michigan factory and the plant in Claycomo, about 4,000 employees were out of work

During the shutdown, 3,600 Claycomo employees had to file for unemployment.

Production at the company’s Michigan plant resumed Friday.

Ford said the temporary shut down could affect its second quarter profits but say they are still ahead of the game. Officials say they have more than 80 days worth of F-150s in stock.

