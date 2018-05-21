Liberty man dies after possibly jumping from I-35 overpass, poli - KCTV5 News

Liberty man dies after possibly jumping from I-35 overpass, police say

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities say a man has died after possibly jumping from a Liberty bridge Sunday night, police say.

The man has been identified as Taylor Anthony Klarlund, 21, of Liberty. His death is under investigation as a possible suicide, no foul play is suspected.

It happened about 10 p.m. on the bridge over Interstate 35 at the intersection of Kansas Street.

All southbound lanes of I-35 were closed as authorities investigated the area. They have since reopened.

