MLK Advisory Group: Renaming airport top choice to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. in Kansas City

A group looking to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in Kansas City supports naming the new Kansas City International Airport after the Civil Rights leader.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James appointed the 11-member advisory group to debate different ideas amid an effort to rename The Paseo after King.

Kansas City is one of the biggest cities in the country that does not have a street name in King's honor.

Finishing second behind the choice of the new KCI was renaming 63rd Street after King.

James will present the group's recommendation, as well as addressing any future steps, in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch, located at 4801 Main Street.

At least one official in Kansas City has concerns about renaming the airport in King's honor.

Patrick Klein, Director of Aviation, Marketing & Air Service Development for the Kansas City Aviation Department, told the committee in a May 10 letter that most airports that carry an individual's name are "not well-known."

"Unfortunately, the majority of airports that carry an individual’s name are not well-known," Klein wrote in the letter. "This causes significant issues when it comes to marketing, branding, and airline recruitment, especially in regards to the international marketplace."

