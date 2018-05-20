Center Schools’ ‘Kid Reporter’ covers happy side of high school - KCTV5 News

Center Schools’ ‘Kid Reporter’ covers happy side of high school graduation

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Center Schools has released a new video that their 6-year-old “Kid Reporter” did that covers the high school graduation that happened on Thursday.

His coverage happened before a shooting occurred outside and marred the memory of the evening for many.

Two people were shot and wounded outside Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection after Center High School’s graduation there. Investigators believe an initial fight may have led to shots being exchanged between two groups of people.

Kelly Wachel, the Executive Director of Public Relations, shared the video with the media and said, “This was cathartic after a rough few days.”

“This is what Center High School graduation is about (as highlighted by Elijah, Kid Reporter),” the video’s description said.

You can watch it below (mobile users click here):

