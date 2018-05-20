Olathe moves graduation ceremonies indoors due to rain

On Sunday, due to all the rain, Olathe Public Schools made the decision to move their graduation ceremonies indoors.

The ceremonies will now be held inside the gymnasium at each high school.

The graduation times for each school will remain the same and are as follows:

• Olathe East High School -- 2 p.m.

• Olathe South High School -- 2 p.m.

• Olathe North High School -- 7 p.m.

• Olathe Northwest High School -- 7 p.m.

"Please remember, each graduate has already been allocated a certain number of tickets for family members," the Facebook post from the school district noted. "Each person who plans to attend the gymnasium graduation must have a ticket. Overflow seating with a video stream will be available at each school."

"We apologize for having to change location due to weather," they said, "but we look forward to seeing you all at graduation."

