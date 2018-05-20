Police ID man found shot to death in Kansas City, KS - KCTV5 News

Police ID man found shot to death in Kansas City, KS

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The victim has been identified as Mohamed A. Mohamud, 28, of Kansas City, MO. 

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Fifth Street about 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots. They then found Mohamud who had died inside a car and had multiple gunshot wounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

