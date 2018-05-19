2 people critically injured in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a double life-threatening shooting at 72nd and College on Saturday evening. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the area of 72nd and College on Saturday night.

At 8:27 p.m., someone called the police and said they heard gunshots in the area of E. 73rd Street and College Avenue or Walrond Avenue.

At about 8:31 p.m., the victims arrived at a local hospital in a dark-colored Infiniti.

The driver said he had been parked in the area of the 7200 block of College or Walrond and that the two victims were standing outside his vehicle. Then, an unknown car with unknown people inside drove by and shot at them, which hit both victims.

The driver put the two victims into his vehicle and then drove to the hospital.

Police found the crime scene with spent bullets, shell casings, and a lot of blood in front of a house in the 7200 block of College Ave.

As of about 11 p.m., the victims were in critical condition but were stable.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

