Dog woke up couple asleep inside burning Olathe home

Investigators are looking into what started a fire that left an Olathe home heavily damaged.

The fire happened in the 21000 block of W. 105th Street.

The homeowners, a man and his wife, were in bed asleep when the fire started just after 3 a.m.

"Our dog luckily woke us up at about 3:20, saved us,” said Kevin York. “It started in the garage somewhere and engulfed into the house pretty quickly."

Everyone made it out of the house safely.

The homeowner said they've been receiving lots of help and support from neighbors and the fire department.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.