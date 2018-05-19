Southbound I-35 in Edgerton reopens more than 7 hours after cras - KCTV5 News

Southbound I-35 in Edgerton reopens more than 7 hours after crash

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Via Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS on Facebook) (Via Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS on Facebook)
EDGERTON, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: The interstate reopened just before 8 p.m. 

Previous coverage below. 

The authorities in Johnson County are on the scene of an injury accident on southbound I-35, past Sunflower Road in Edgerton, Kansas.

Southbound I-35 has been closed in that location since about 12:18 p.m.

Two patients were taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

There is also a second accident in the area.

“Please avoid the area until the accident is cleared up,” the fire department said.

They do not have an estimate of when the interstate will reopen, at this time.

