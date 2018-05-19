Southbound I-35 in Edgerton reopens more than 7 hours after crash

(Via Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS on Facebook)

UPDATE: The interstate reopened just before 8 p.m.

Previous coverage below.

The authorities in Johnson County are on the scene of an injury accident on southbound I-35, past Sunflower Road in Edgerton, Kansas.

Southbound I-35 has been closed in that location since about 12:18 p.m.

Two patients were taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

There is also a second accident in the area.

“Please avoid the area until the accident is cleared up,” the fire department said.

They do not have an estimate of when the interstate will reopen, at this time.

#TrafficAlert



Heavy traffic on SB I35 closed due to earlier accident.



Traffic is being diverted west on 199th St from Homestead to US56 Hwy.



WB US56 traffic from Gardner is being diverted on 175th St to Edgerton Rd.



One lane opening shortly but continue to expect delays. pic.twitter.com/wa0gTd5VON — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.