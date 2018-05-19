UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol unsure who was operating boat in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated. (KCTV5)

UPDATE, May 29: The Missouri Highway Patrol says they do not know who was driving a boat when it crashed at the Lake of the Ozarks earlier this month, killing three Johnson County residents.

Hayden Frazier was originally listed as the driver of the boat, but now the highway patrol is unsure.

The updated report said the boat was heading upstream and struck a rock bluff, ejecting three of the occupants.

The report also states that Frazier re-entered the boat and paddled to a dock across the channel.

The wreck happened on May 19.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol received the call about the crash at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

A total of three people died and two were taken to the hospital.

Daniel R. Lewis, a 24-year-old from Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene within the boat.

Joseph J. Lemark, a 23-year-old who was also from Overland Park, was pronounced dead after he was recovered by the authorities.

Then, Hailey M. Hochanadel's body was later found around 11:14 a.m. by MSHP divers. She was a 21-year-old from Olathe.

The Olathe School District confirmed on Sunday afternoon that all of them attended the school.

The other two individuals who were injured were Frazier and a 21-year-old woman from Olathe.

Frazier had been arrested on three counts of boating while intoxicated (BWI) causing the death of another person, one count of a BWI causing serious injury, and negligent operation of a vessel.

However, he was never formally charged.

