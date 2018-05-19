Young people from Overland Park, Olathe killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.More >
Police are investigating after two people were shot in the area of 72nd and College on Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.More >
The authorities have found the body of a man who disappeared at Smithville Lake.More >
Two friends were attacked by a cougar on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles east of Seattle. The attack killed one of the men and left the second hospitalized.More >
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man dead.More >
U.S. regulators Thursday approved the first drug designed to prevent chronic migraines.More >
The authorities in Johnson County were on the scene of an injury accident on southbound I-35, past Sunflower Road in Edgerton, Kansas.More >
A Florida man claims he found a bleach pod in his McDonald’s soft drink after telling an employee he received the wrong-sized cup.More >
A South Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.More >
She may be marrying a prince today, but that doesn't make Meghan Markle a princess -- Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding Saturday.More >
