Young people from Overland Park, Olathe killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Three people from Overland Park and Olathe have died in a fatal boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks and the driver has been arrested for being intoxicated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol received the call about the crash at 1:45 a.m.

The boat was headed upstream when it hit a rock bluff and ejected the driver, 22-year-old Hayden M. Frazier from Overland Park, and two other people into the water.

Frazier then got back into the boat and paddled to a dock across the channel.

A total of three people died and two were taken to the hospital.

Daniel R. Lews, a 24-year-old from Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene within the boat.

Joseph J. Lemark, a 23-year-old who was also from Overland Park, was pronounced dead after he was recovered by the authorities.

Then, Hailey M. Hochanadel's body was later found around 11:14 a.m. by MSHP divers. She was a 21-year-old from Olathe.

The other two individuals who were injured were Frazier and a 21-year-old woman from Olathe.

According to MSHP, Frazier has been arrested on three counts of boating while intoxicated (BWI) causing the death of another person, one count of a BWI causing serious injury, and negligent operation of a vessel.

