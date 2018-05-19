Authorities looking for man who robbed bank in Basehor

There was a robbery at the Citizens Savings & Loan bank in Basehor on Saturday.

The robbery happened at about 10 a.m. at the 15500 State Ave. location.

The suspect gave the teller a demand note but did not display a weapon.

Before leaving, he left a package and claimed that it was an explosive device.

He then ran out of the bank and drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall. He is heavy set and has a beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a ball cap, and a red bandanna around his neck.

The vehicle that the suspect left in is described as a white, 2-door, newer-model sedan with tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

No one was injured during the robbery.

