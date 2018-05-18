Memorial event held for local tattoo artist who was car enthusiast

On Friday, the friends of a murdered tattoo artist will honor him in a way they believe he would appreciate.

Russell Fisk was shot to death last Friday night in Kansas City.

Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon, who is in custody, has been charged with two other shootings that night and is considered the prime suspect in Fisk's murder.

It has been an emotional week for Fisk’s friends and family.

On Friday, their starting point for the memorial was at Chux Trux off Antioch.

Fisk was a car enthusiast, so a silent auction was set up and a cruise to Zona Rosa was planned to honor his memory.

Friends and clients will tell you that Fisk was a talented tattoo artist who was known not just for his creativity, but also his heart and passion.

Even well-known Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne had a connection with Fisk and spoke out about the tragic killing.

Last Friday night, Fisk was shot and died in his BMW i8 in the area of NW Barry Road and N. Marston Avenue.

His friends and family are trying to make sense of the senseless crime.

“He didn’t know a stranger in this world,” Luke Rogge said. “He was an absolutely great guy. He used to go, eat out, and slip a $100 for a waitress. He would go out and grab fast food and slip money in a bag and just distribute it.”

More than a thousand people were expected to come out and show their support.

The silent auction and car meet were scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. After that, the plan is for the vehicles to line up and cruise to Zona Rosa, where Fisk had a tattoo shop.

Proceeds from tonight’s memorial will go to Fisk’s family.

