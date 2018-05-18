Missouri's 2018 legislative session ends

The 2018 annual Missouri legislative session has ended with the passage of tax cuts for both individuals and corporations.

Lawmakers planned to open a special session within minutes to consider potentially impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Republican-led Legislature pushed through a range of tax code changes in the final hours of session.

Those include proposals to cut the individual income tax rate from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent for most Missourians in January 2019, as well as a corporate income tax cut from 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020. To offset the loss in revenue, lawmakers want to pare down federal income tax deductions and change how multistate corporations calculate their taxable income.

Lawmakers also sent a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase to the Nov. 6 ballot for voters to consider. The money would go to road and bridge repairs and the Highway Patrol.

Gov. Greitens released a statement following the close of the legislative session:

"I’m grateful that members of the General Assembly passed many important bills this session. I’m encouraged to see that so many of our shared priorities—reforms to our foster care system, protections for our veterans, new opportunities for Missouri students, important pro-jobs legislation, and more—are among the many accomplishments. At the start of this legislative session, we said that Missouri is strong and she is getting stronger. As we look back over the work that we have been able to do this year, I am proud to say that Missouri grows stronger still. We’ve rolled back more burdensome regulations, cracked down the over-prescription of opioids, won more quality jobs for Missouri workers, deployed Missouri Guardsmen to help secure our U.S. border, and we continue our mission to make life better for Missouri families."

