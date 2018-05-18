1 injured after small plane crashes in southern Clinton County - KCTV5 News

1 injured after small plane crashes in southern Clinton County

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
(Chopper5/KCTV) (Chopper5/KCTV)
CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -

A small plane has crashed in southern Clinton County in Missouri.

One person has sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened in the area of C Highway, one mile north of CC Highway. The area is east of Smithville Lake and is near a small private airport.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

