Man charged with DWI after elderly couple is killed in fiery crash on Tuesday

Zachary Alexander St. George, 31, has been officially charged following a fiery crash that left an elderly couple dead in Cass County.

St. George has been charged with a "DWI causing the death of two or more people."

His bond has been set at $100,000 and he will have a court appearance on July 19.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. on Tuesday near Holmes Road and 164th Street.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2006 Dodge, driven by St. George was heading north and swerved into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2012 Honda head-on. The Dodge rolled onto its top and came to rest in the roadway. The Honda rolled and traveled off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the two who died as John Henning, 80, and Nancy Henning, 78.

Previous coverage:

Man arrested with DWI after elderly couple killed in fiery Cass County crash

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.