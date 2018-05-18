Spring Hill officially terminates police chief

Richard Mann. (Photo credit: The City of Spring Hill Kansas / The Spring Hill Police Department)

The governing body of Spring Hill terminated the employment of Police Chief Richard Mann on Thursday at a special meeting called by Mayor Steven Ellis.

Lance Wipf is the acting police chief for the City of Spring Hill.

Wipf was appointed when Mann was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

