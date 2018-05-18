Thieves in white van leave Blue Springs residents feeling uneasy

A new video has homeowners in Blue Springs on alert after security cameras caught a white van making the rounds through a neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The people inside the van stopped several times to steal things right out of people's driveways.

One woman has a warning for her neighbors after the entire situation left her family feeling vulnerable.

She said the people in the van walked right up to their home and stole a bike in front of their garage.

“He has on, it looks like, maybe a Scream mask,” she said. “So, that freaks me out.”

In the neighborhood of Eastridge Meadows, people reported seeing the white van lurking.

Late on Tuesday night, Michelle Stewart’s surveillance cameras caught someone stealing from her yard.

She said that, before she was hit, the thieves can be seen rifling through a neighbor’s car.

“It’s a big deal with the bike, but that’s not a big deal to me,” she said. “the big deal is knowing that we were sleeping right there.”

Stewart says people in neighboring areas have also spotted the van and plan to put out a bulletin.

In the meantime, she is warning people to keep their eyes peeled.

“If you have a way to be recording more, set your stuff to where we can get maybe some closer looks at these people,” she said.

Stewart said other people in the neighborhood are now considering a neighborhood watch.

