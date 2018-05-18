Loved ones remember 17-year-old girl killed in crash while getting out of pickup

Delicia Johnson’s family members are urging drivers to slow down and not drive distracted. (Submitted)

The 17-year-old was hit and killed just outside of her family’s home near 67th Street and Georgia Avenue on May 12.

"This is a life that is wasted. Seventeen-years-old and we’ll never know what in the world this child could have been. We’ll never know," Johnson’s great-grandfather, Charles Kennybrew, said.

Police say another driver hit a parked truck that the teen was standing next to.

A photo of Johnson, along with flowers and balloons, sit just outside the family’s home. It is a painful reminder of how close she was to safely walking through her front door.

“I’ll tell you what she was a little angel. In every sense of the word,” Kennybrew said.

Johnson was very active in her church. She praised danced and sang in the choir. She was also an excellent student who hoped to become a nurse.

“She is with the Lord now. That is comforting to us,” Kennybrew said.

Family members say too many drivers ignore the 30 miles per hour speed limit near Hazel Grove Elementary School along 67th Street and quickly crest the hilly stretch of road.

"We do need to slow down. Slow down and live. The life we save could be our own," Kennybrew said.

Friday night's candlelight vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

