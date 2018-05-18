Drew Butera dyes hair pink as promised for young Royals fan battling cancer

Drew Butera's hair flip, which has become a fan favorite at Kauffman Stadium, is taking a flip of a different kind. (KCTV5)

Drew Butera's hair flip, which has become a fan favorite at Kauffman Stadium, is taking a flip of a different kind.

On Dec. 14, 2016, the Kansas City Royals catcher made good on a promise to 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, a young fan with cancer.

A friend called Butera and said that his friend’s son was in the hospital at Children’s Mercy with cancer. He asked if he would just go over and hang out with him. They spent an hour together.

Butera said he had a bunch of colors in his hair and asked him if he could color his hair too. So, Butera made a deal with him.

“I said, ‘I’ll tell you what. If you beat cancer, I’ll let you dye my hair.’ Here we are a couple years later, he’s cancer free, and I have pink hair,” Butera said.

Today, they have matching hair and matching jerseys that say “Dagan is rad.”

Butera said he couldn’t be happier to have pink hair today.

.@DrewButera and Dagan made a deal on Dec. 14, 2016.



Now Dagan is cancer free, and Drew fulfilled his promise. ?? #DaganIsRad pic.twitter.com/F5NwNglnBv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.