Drew Butera dyes hair pink as promised for young Royals fan battling cancer

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Drew Butera's hair flip, which has become a fan favorite at Kauffman Stadium, is taking a flip of a different kind.

On Dec. 14, 2016, the Kansas City Royals catcher made good on a promise to 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, a young fan with cancer.

A friend called Butera and said that his friend’s son was in the hospital at Children’s Mercy with cancer. He asked if he would just go over and hang out with him. They spent an hour together.

Butera said he had a bunch of colors in his hair and asked him if he could color his hair too. So, Butera made a deal with him.

“I said, ‘I’ll tell you what. If you beat cancer, I’ll let you dye my hair.’ Here we are a couple years later, he’s cancer free, and I have pink hair,” Butera said.

Today, they have matching hair and matching jerseys that say “Dagan is rad.”

Butera said he couldn’t be happier to have pink hair today.

