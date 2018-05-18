Shawnee Mission East student sent home after police find shotgun in car

A Shawnee Mission East student was sent home after police found a shotgun in the trunk of his car. (KCTV5)

A Shawnee Mission East student was sent home after police found a shotgun in the trunk of his car.

School administrators say the weapon was accidentally left in the car with the student's hunting gear.

Two students reported the matter.

Officials say there was never any intent to harm or scare anyone and no one was ever in danger.

Below is a letter sent to parents from the principal, John McKinney:

Open communication is one of the cornerstones at East. Therefore, I want to tell you about an incident that occurred this morning. A student accidentally left his hunting gear, including a shot gun, in the trunk of his car. Two students reported it, and school administrators and the Prairie Village Police responded immediately. The student’s parent took the student and the car home.

I can assure you there was never a threat to any students. The weapon was never outside of the car or taken out of the bag. It was an extremely poor choice, or oversight, but there was no intent to harm or frighten anyone. The school was never on lockdown and the incident was handled very quickly by the Prairie Village Police Department.

I can assure you that stringent protocol was followed and all appropriate actions took place. While this is certainly a concerning situation, it is indicative of a system that is working to keep our students safe.

In the Shawnee Mission School District, the safety and security of our students is paramount to ensure a productive learning environment. In every instance, we will fully investigate any report from a student that raises concerns. Please encourage your child to talk to anyone about anything they see or hear that bothers them – whether that's you, a teacher, the school nurse or me. We are listening.

If you have any concerns, please feel free to contact me.