Standoff ends at KC home where deputy tried to serve eviction notice

Police were involved in a standoff at a Kansas City home where a Jackson County court eviction deputy tried to serve an eviction notice.

Officers were called about 12:15 p.m. Friday to a home near 11th Street and White Avenue in regard to an aggravated assault involving the deputy.

The deputy said when he was at the property to conduct an eviction, an unknown person inside the residence pointed a handgun at him. To protect himself and others who were with him, police said the deputy fired at least one round at the suspect before retreating from the home.

The standoff ended at about 3 p.m.

At that time, the suspect left the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

He is under arrest for aggravated assault.

