Retired Lenexa police K-9 dies

A retired Lenexa police K-9 named Speedy died on Thursday.

Speedy worked with the police department from 2008 to 2014. During that time, he had 290 drug finds, 17 suspect apprehensions, and $75,000 in cash seizures.

After retiring, Speedy continued to live with his handler, Sergeant Harris, and his family.

The Olathe Police Department also lost two retired K-9s. One passed away on Thursday night and the other on Friday morning.

