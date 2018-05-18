Retired Lenexa police K-9 dies - KCTV5 News

Retired Lenexa police K-9 dies

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Via the Lenexa Police Department on Twitter) (Via the Lenexa Police Department on Twitter)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

A retired Lenexa police K-9 named Speedy died on Thursday.

Speedy worked with the police department from 2008 to 2014. During that time, he had 290 drug finds, 17 suspect apprehensions, and $75,000 in cash seizures.

After retiring, Speedy continued to live with his handler, Sergeant Harris, and his family.

The Olathe Police Department also lost two retired K-9s. One passed away on Thursday night and the other on Friday morning.

