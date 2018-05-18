FBI, Wichita police looking for man who may have ties to KC

The FBI and the Wichita Police Department are looking for Imanuel Norwood, who is being sought for multiple warrants and may have ties to the Kansas City metro.

Norwood has Sedgwick County felony warrants for possession and distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and probation violation.

He is also being sought by the FBI for a federal warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has been flagged as armed and dangerous and is an active gang member.

The reward for any information leading to his arrest will be at least $500.00 during the month of May, according to the release. If the tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Crime Stoppers will never ask your name.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online by visiting the website here or by downloading the P3 app that is available on iOS and Android phones.

Norwood is featured on the Crime Stoppers 2018 Warrant Project.

