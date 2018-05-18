63-year-old Liberty man killed in head-on crash

A 63-year-old Liberty man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gary Kirrane. (KCTV5)

A 63-year-old Liberty man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Gary Kirrane.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of H Highway and Mill Street.

Police said the initial investigation has revealed Kirrane was driving a black 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and heading north on H Hwy. when he struck the curb just east of Mill Street. The Camaro then traveled into the lane of an oncoming southbound white 2003 Chevrolet Impala, which resulted in a collision.

Kirrane died at the scene.

The Impala was occupied by a 70-year old male driver and a 71-year old female passenger, both of Liberty. The driver sustained minor injuries and the passenger suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

