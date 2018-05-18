Westar Energy warns customers about imposters who claim to work for company

Westar Energy is warning customers about imposters who claim to work for the company, threaten to disconnect service, and ask for prepaid cards as payment.

Several customers have contacted Westar Energy after receiving suspicious phone calls.

“Some imposters are very convincing,” the company said. “They may use websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from Westar. They speak with authority.”

When the customer calls the phone number provided, the person who answers sounds as if they work for Westar. In some cases, they may even provide information, like the amount due, that makes them sound credible.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, media relations manager, Westar Energy, said. “We will never require a pre-paid card for payment. Also, we notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for non-payment.”

If you get one of these calls, before acting on it, check your records to see if a recent payment has been made. If a customer receives a suspicious visit from someone, they should also report it to their local law enforcement agency.

If you are still unsure, call Westar’s Customer Relations Center at 1-800-383-1183 and check your account status.

