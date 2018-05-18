Olathe Police Department mourns after 2 retired K-9s die - KCTV5 News

Olathe Police Department mourns after 2 retired K-9s die

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Sysko and Nela. Sysko and Nela.
K-9 Sysko. (Via @OlathePolice on Twitter) K-9 Sysko. (Via @OlathePolice on Twitter)
Nela and her handlers. (Olathe Police Department) Nela and her handlers. (Olathe Police Department)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of two retired K-9s named Sysko and Nela.

Sysko had been battling cancer and died on Friday morning. The police department held a private ceremony.

Sysko had been with the police department for seven years, from 2008 until 2015.

"Today is a sad day at OPD," the police department said on Friday morning. "Please keep Sysko's handler, Officer Clausius, and family in your thoughts and prayers."

On Thursday night, another retired K-9 named Nela suffered a stroke and died. 

The police department said that she was surrounded by her K-9 partners and handlers. 

She was the first Olathe School District K-9 and served from 2008 to 2014. 

"An already sad day has gotten worse," the police department said on Friday afternoon. "Please keep Officer Flachsbarth and Officer Falcon in your thoughts and prayers."

The Lenexa Police Department lost a retired K-9, as well, on Thursday. His name was Speedy.

Related coverage: 

Retired Lenexa police K-9 dies

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.