Olathe Police Department mourns after 2 retired K-9s die

The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of two retired K-9s named Sysko and Nela.

Sysko had been battling cancer and died on Friday morning. The police department held a private ceremony.

Sysko had been with the police department for seven years, from 2008 until 2015.

"Today is a sad day at OPD," the police department said on Friday morning. "Please keep Sysko's handler, Officer Clausius, and family in your thoughts and prayers."

On Thursday night, another retired K-9 named Nela suffered a stroke and died.

The police department said that she was surrounded by her K-9 partners and handlers.

She was the first Olathe School District K-9 and served from 2008 to 2014.

"An already sad day has gotten worse," the police department said on Friday afternoon. "Please keep Officer Flachsbarth and Officer Falcon in your thoughts and prayers."

The Lenexa Police Department lost a retired K-9, as well, on Thursday. His name was Speedy.

Related coverage:

Retired Lenexa police K-9 dies

Today is a sad day at OPD. Retired #K9 Sysko passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer. K9 Sysko proudly served the citizens of Olathe for 7 years. Please keep Sysko's handler, Officer Clausius, and family in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/gl41J7PJZO — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) May 18, 2018

An already sad day has gotten worse. Retired K9 Nela suffered a stroke last night & passed away today surrounded by her K9 partners and their handlers. K9 Nela served as the 1st @olatheschools K9 from 08-14. Please keep Ofc. Flachsbarth & Ofc. Falcon in your thoughts & prayers pic.twitter.com/WjAK3RJklA — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) May 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.