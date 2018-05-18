Missouri Legislature calls for constitutional convention

The resolution, approved by the House Tuesday and the Senate Thursday in a 24-6 vote, makes Missouri one of the first states to call for an Article V Convention of the States. (File photo)

Missouri has formally called for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution, approved by the House Tuesday and the Senate Thursday in a 24-6 vote, makes Missouri one of the first states to call for an Article V Convention of the States. The convention won't happen unless legislatures in two-thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three-fourths of all legislatures.

Proponents say term limits in the U.S. House and Senate would be a good check on power.

Opponents say term limits cripple lawmakers' ability to gain valuable experience.

If no convention is called within five years, Missouri's resolution would expire.

The proposal is SCR 40

