Missouri to launch special session on Greitens allegations

A special legislative session devoted to allegations against the Republican governor is scheduled to begin Friday evening. (KCTV5)

The case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is shifting from a St. Louis courtroom to a Capitol committee room.

A special legislative session devoted to allegations against the Republican governor is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The key question during the 30-day session will be whether to impeach Greitens in an effort to oust him from office.

A St. Louis prosecutor dropped a felony charge earlier this week accusing Greitens of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

Allegations of sexual misconduct are likely to be revived during the special session. Lawmakers also will be looking into whether Greitens misused a charity donor list for political fundraising and committed other campaign finance violations.

Greitens' attorneys are working to make sure the process is as fair as it can be.

Two lawyers representing the governor in an official capacity have met with the committee to discuss what potential impeachment proceedings would look like. One attorney argued that any testimony including that of the woman at the center of the allegations should be public if it will be considered impeachment.

Attorneys for the governor also want the right to question witnesses during legislative proceedings.

The committee is asking Greitens to testify. His attorneys say that decision will be made by the governor's personal lawyers.

The session marks the first time in Missouri history that lawmakers have called a special session, instead of the governor.

But it could be a lot longer than 30 days before a final decision is made.

When the session is over, on June 17, if the House votes to impeach Greitens, the Senate would then appoint a panel of judges who have the responsibility to decide whether he should formally be removed from office.

But that could mean another few weeks to conduct their own trial.

Only one other Missouri official, former Secretary of State Judi Moriarty in 1994, has been booted from office following impeachment.

Greitens has again said he will not quit or back down despite a criminal charge and potential impeachment proceedings.

