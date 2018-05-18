Missouri man escapes custody, hides in tree three hours during standoff

A typical court appearance Thursday ended up with an unusual standoff in Clay County, MO.

The Clinton County, MO. Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who was in court on Thursday bolted out of the courthouse, entered a stolen vehicle and led authorities on a police pursuit.

The pursuit entered Clay County, MO, going through Excelsior Springs and continued just outside of Mosby, MO.

There, the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he decided to lead authorities on a foot chase.

The suspect climbed a tall tree in the area and stayed there for approximately three hours until the standoff ended peacefully.

He was transported back to Clinton County on a $500,000 cash only bond.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Ray County Sheriff’s Office, Lawson Police Department, Excelsior Springs Police Departments, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.

