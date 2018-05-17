3 arrested following pursuit that began in KCK and ended in KCMO

Three people are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Kansas City, KS and wrapped up at 57th and Bellefontaine in Kansas City, MO.

KCK police confirm the chase started on I-670 and Central Avenue on the Kansas side.

At least one person in the vehicle was wanted for a recent aggravated assault case.

The pursuit began at exactly 8 p.m. tonight.

It crossed into Missouri and Kansas City police picked it up.

It continued on Highway 71 before exiting off to side roads.

After exiting 71 Highway, it traveled eastbound on 53rd and Chestnut, then Agnus and 55th Street.

