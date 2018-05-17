2 shot, wounded after graduation at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood

Two people were shot and wounded outside Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection after a high school graduation there on Thursday.

Center High School was holding their graduation ceremony at the church located near West 137th and Briar Streets.

Officers say near the end of the night’s event, off-duty Leawood police officers at the church were told of a physical fight in the church parking lot. Once outside, officers found the fight had broken up but, as they investigated, multiple gunshots were heard from another area of the lot.

At the sound of the shots, numerous vehicles began fleeing the area.

Two victims were eventually located. One was found on the northwest corner of the church who was walking from the event with his family, and a second who was in a vehicle and later arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Both victims have been released. One of them was a Center High student.

Church officials said the shooting would have been between two buildings on the church's campus.

Investigators now believe the initial fight may have led to shots being exchanged between two groups of individuals. No arrests have been made.

Blake Brown, a junior, said one of the people shot was a classmate of his.

He said he found out about the shooting through Snapchat and that today proceeded as usual in classes.

“School was very normal, but I think you could hear everybody talking about it, gathering with people and just talking about what happened,” he said.

Anyone who might have seen something is urged to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-663-9309 or the TIPS Hotline at

816-474-TIPS.

