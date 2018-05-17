Family in Olathe asks for help after military father is left in coma

An Olathe family is pleading for help and prayers after a tragic accident left a 35-year-old Army staff sergeant on life support.

Michelle Wilson told KCTV5 News that her ex-husband has been in stationed in Hawaii since October and that he’s been in the hospital since last month.

Now, she’s asking for help for their three kids as they try to navigate the situation.

“It's never a good situation when you meet opposition with tragedy and it's unfortunate for us that the military can't stand by us because of titles,” she said.

On April 3, Staff Sergeant Corey Wilson was involved in a car accident. Police in Hawaii said speed and alcohol were both factors in the accident, which threw him from the car.

“It was pretty severe,” Michelle Wilson said. “He was on life support, ventilator. He had lacerated organs and trauma to his brain, and so he is still in a coma state and declared vegetative state, now.”

The three children from the relationship are facing another challenge as they try and get healthcare and counseling.

“All of that, we are not given information on,” Wilson said. “We're told we have to get a lawyer to adjudicate any rights or benefits to the children, given that they are minors and I am an ex-wife.”

While they grapple with this, they’ve had to work through others to be able to see him.

Now, the question is what happens next as the Army plans to move him to San Antonio, Texas.

“Normally, the family members can accompany that flight, but we've been told, because of our status, that we do not have the privilege,” she said. “So, we are being sent back home to Kansas City. So, today is actually the day that we'll get to see him and say our goodbyes.”

They plan to be back in the Kansas City area on Friday.

Wilson said it has been the kindness of strangers that has been so helpful to them during this time.

Wilson has set up a GoFundMe page since the entire burden has been placed on her. The money raised will go toward travel and getting legal help to ensure the children are able to receive the services they need.

