Department of Veteran Affairs announces signing of $10 billion contract with Cerner

Veteran Affairs Acting Secretary Robert Wilkie announced Thursday that the VA has signed a contract with North Kansas City-based Cerner.

The contract will "modernize the VA’s health care IT system and help provide seamless care to Veterans as they transition from military service to Veteran status, and when they choose to use community care," Wilkie said in a statement.

It could be worth $10 billion over a course of a decade for Cerner.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to improve the health care experience for our nation’s veterans. The VA has a long history of pioneering health care technology innovation, and we look forward to helping deliver high-quality outcomes across the continuum of care,” said Cerner President Zane Burke in a statement. “My thanks to the administration for selecting Cerner to collaborate in creating seamless care as service members transition from active duty to VA medical centers and community providers."

Cerner said it will provide "seamless care" across the VA's network, which includes its facilities, Department of Defense facilities and other community providers.

