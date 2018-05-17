Attorney for Greitens campaign: Allegations regarding donor list 'unfounded'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri lawmakers have gone to court to try to force Gov. Eric Greitens' political committees to comply with subpoenas seeking documents as part of an investigation into him.

The court filing Thursday by a special House investigatory committee targets Greitens' gubernatorial campaign committee and an organization called A New Missouri that accepts secret donations to promote Greitens' agenda.

Court documents say the House panel is trying to determine whether Greitens has used the committees "to circumvent Missouri's campaign finance disclosure laws."

Attorney Catherine Hanaway, who represents both committees, has said the subpoenas seeking information about A New Missouri are outside the scope of the House investigation.

Hanaway also issued a statement Thursday regarding allegations against Greitens concerning his charity's donor list.

She said the charity donor list was obtained and later used by an anti-Greitens organization affiliated with one of his primary opponents in the last election.

Full statement:

“One of the allegations against the Governor is the improper use of a list of donors from the organization he founded, The Mission Continues. Those allegations are unfounded. Representatives for the Governor have asked the Special Committee investigating the Governor for the chance to cross-examine the witnesses making these allegations. So far, they haven't been granted that ability. They ought to, because, based on our research, it turns out that one of those witnesses actually did steal this list and use it improperly—in support of one of the Governor's political rivals. That's right: a political organization called Patriots for America improperly used The Mission Continues donor list. During the 2016 Missouri Governor’s race, Patriots for America emailed anti-Greitens attacks to the “$1k and above” donors to The Mission Continues. Patriots for America was a political organization affiliated with and supporting John Brunner. An email sent by Patriots for America attacking the Governor was received by a personal friend of the Governor's—and TMC donor—who did not reside in Missouri, was not a Republican, was not a campaign donor, and was not even on the Greitens for Missouri email. The only list with his email was the The Mission Continues list. Campaign staffers at the time had strong reason to believe the source of the list was the former campaign manager for Greitens for Missouri, Danny Laub, a disgruntled former employee who, they believe, took the list with him and gave it to Patriots for America. While Eric Greitens built this list from his contacts and personal relationships cultivated over a lifetime, Patriots for America had no claim to that list. The emails documenting their suspicions are attached. They were discovered during our review of tens of thousands of documents to respond to the Special House Committee and are among the documents being produced to the House. We hope the Special Investigative Committee looks into Patriots for America and Danny Laub and we hope they give the Governor and his team the chance to cross-examine witnesses in this matter and subpoena other relevant records."

The court battle comes as the Legislature is to convene Friday in a special session to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens.