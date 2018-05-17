Police work to reduce crashes between bikes, cars at popular intersection

Overland Park police say a corner at 103rd and Metcalf is one of the problem spots where they’ve seen accidents between bikes and cars. Now, they’re hoping to spread some awareness to keep those numbers down.

“I think two of those videos were from their intersection, so not saying that's the number one deadly spot regarding bicyclists,” said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.

While is isn’t the only spot where accidents have happened, Lacy says they’re trying to get ahead of the cycle.

“We want motorists to be aware of the bicyclist on the roads,” he said.

For years, the number of car vs. bicycle accidents has hovered near 18 in Overland Park.

Videos released by the police department paint a painful picture as cars sometimes plow into bikers, sometimes leaving the scene.

However, it’s not always on the drivers.

“Truthfully, I see it go both ways,” said biker Eric Rhodes. “There's as many accidents that are caused by cyclists as there are drivers.”

“I share the roads with other people,” he said. “There's cars. Just behave; be seen. Like, a big portion of bicycle safety is you want to be seen and, you know, just be courteous.”

With technology new and old from lights to car tracking radars, bikers like Eric Rhodes say it’s up to both drivers and cyclists to keep things safe.

Lacy and Rhodes both point out the best way to increase your visibility is with reflective lighting on your clothing as well as lights on the front and back of your bike.

