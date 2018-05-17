Authorities find body of man who went missing at Smithville Lake

The authorities were searching for a man who said he was going out on a boat on Smithville Lake and then disappeared. (Chopper5)

The authorities have found the body of a man who disappeared at Smithville Lake.

Charles Roe, 37, was from Smithville.

His body was found by a Corps of Engineers Ranger at about 6:15 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had said a family member reported Roe missing after he didn’t return home after borrowing his grandfather’s boat Wednesday night. The boat was found in the Sailboat Cove area of the lake with the motor still running and the boat run aground.

Emergency crews began their search at about 9 a.m. and stopped searching at about 10 p.m. Thursday, using boats on the water and both ATVs and K-9s on land.

Friday's search was focused near Camp Branch instead of Sailboat Cove.

Authorities said a surface search was unsuccessful and that they had begun searching with sonar equipment. They then said a dive team would soon be added to the search effort.

Helping with the search were members of a dive team from Benton County, Missouri who offered to help while conducting training at the lake.

“The search is still ongoing,” Payton Dochef, Clay County Public Services Specialist, had said. “We are doing the best we can searching the shoreline and waters.”

Authorities were asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out for Roe.

Officials had said crews planned to search until 10 p.m. on Friday and then start up again on Saturday morning.

