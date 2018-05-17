Johnson County, Kansas approves purchase of new voting machines

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker to purchase 2,100 new voting machines on Thursday.

The total cost is approximately $10.5 million.

“These new machines will provide a voter verifiable paper audit trail,” Metsker said. “This allows individuals to see a record of their votes on paper before they cast their ballot and it allows the county to maintain paper records of every vote.”

Metsker recommended purchasing the machines from Election Systems & Software, which is the same vendor used by Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte Counties.

The machines are expected to arrive in June in preparation for the August primary.

