More college grads getting hired, new survey discovers - KCTV5 News

More college grads getting hired, new survey discovers

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
In a CareerBuilder survey, 80 percent of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74 percent last year and just 58 percent 2008. (AP) In a CareerBuilder survey, 80 percent of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74 percent last year and just 58 percent 2008. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

There is good news for new college graduates.

According to a new study, more and more employers are hiring. A new report finds many recent grads should also be happy with their job search.

In a CareerBuilder survey, 80 percent of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74 percent last year and just 58 percent 2008.

Many companies also plan to pay more. One-third of businesses are offering $50,000 a year or higher.

Expected starting salaries for recent college graduates break down as follows:

  • Under $30,000: 21 percent
  • $30,000 to less than $40,000: 23 percent
  • $40,000 to less than $50,000: 22 percent
  • $50,000 and higher: 33 percent

While the majority of employers say academic institutions are adequately preparing students for roles needed in their organization (82 percent), that doesn't necessarily mean graduates have the job-seeking skills needed to land the job. Employers said that over the past year, more than half of recent college graduates:

  • Didn't send a thank you note: 37 percent
  • Didn't know anything about the company: 35 percent
  • Didn't submit a cover letter: 31 percent
  • Didn't ask any questions in the interview: 29 percent
  • Didn't have professional references: 26 percent
  • Had poor grammar on their resume: 26 percent
  • Had unprofessional pictures on their social media profiles: 21 percent
  • Checked their mobile phone during the interview: 19 percent

CareerBuilder says employers are seeking a handful of significant skills and backgrounds from new college grads. More specifically, employers hiring recent college graduates in 2018 say they're looking to fill roles in these areas:

  • Information technology: 31 percent
  • Customer service: 26 percent
  • Business development: 20 percent
  • Sales: 18 percent
  • Finance/accounting: 18 percent
  • Human resources: 15 percent
  • Production: 14 percent
  • Marketing/public relations: 10 percent
  • Clinical: 9 percent
  • Legal: 5 percent

Additionally, employers hiring recent college graduates this year state the following majors are the most in-demand at their firms:

  • Business: 35 percent
  • Engineering: 22 percent
  • Computer and information sciences: 18 percent
  • Engineering technologies: 13 percent
  • Communications technologies: 11 percent
  • Health professions and related clinical sciences: 11 percent
  • Math and statistics: 9 percent
  • Science technologies: 7 percent
  • Mechanic and repair technologies: 6 percent
  • Public administration and social services: 6 percent
  • Construction trades: 6 percent
  • Communication and journalism: 5 percent
  • Education: 5 percent
  • Transportation and materials moving: 5 percent
  • Liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities: 5 percent

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.