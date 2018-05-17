More college grads getting hired, new survey discovers

In a CareerBuilder survey, 80 percent of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74 percent last year and just 58 percent 2008. (AP)

There is good news for new college graduates.

According to a new study, more and more employers are hiring. A new report finds many recent grads should also be happy with their job search.

In a CareerBuilder survey, 80 percent of employers say they plan to hire college graduates, up from 74 percent last year and just 58 percent 2008.

Many companies also plan to pay more. One-third of businesses are offering $50,000 a year or higher.

Expected starting salaries for recent college graduates break down as follows:

Under $30,000: 21 percent

$30,000 to less than $40,000: 23 percent

$40,000 to less than $50,000: 22 percent

$50,000 and higher: 33 percent

While the majority of employers say academic institutions are adequately preparing students for roles needed in their organization (82 percent), that doesn't necessarily mean graduates have the job-seeking skills needed to land the job. Employers said that over the past year, more than half of recent college graduates:

Didn't send a thank you note: 37 percent

Didn't know anything about the company: 35 percent

Didn't submit a cover letter: 31 percent

Didn't ask any questions in the interview: 29 percent

Didn't have professional references: 26 percent

Had poor grammar on their resume: 26 percent

Had unprofessional pictures on their social media profiles: 21 percent

Checked their mobile phone during the interview: 19 percent

CareerBuilder says employers are seeking a handful of significant skills and backgrounds from new college grads. More specifically, employers hiring recent college graduates in 2018 say they're looking to fill roles in these areas:

Information technology: 31 percent

Customer service: 26 percent

Business development: 20 percent

Sales: 18 percent

Finance/accounting: 18 percent

Human resources: 15 percent

Production: 14 percent

Marketing/public relations: 10 percent

Clinical: 9 percent

Legal: 5 percent

Additionally, employers hiring recent college graduates this year state the following majors are the most in-demand at their firms:

Business: 35 percent

Engineering: 22 percent

Computer and information sciences: 18 percent

Engineering technologies: 13 percent

Communications technologies: 11 percent

Health professions and related clinical sciences: 11 percent

Math and statistics: 9 percent

Science technologies: 7 percent

Mechanic and repair technologies: 6 percent

Public administration and social services: 6 percent

Construction trades: 6 percent

Communication and journalism: 5 percent

Education: 5 percent

Transportation and materials moving: 5 percent

Liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities: 5 percent

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.